American Century Companies Inc. Sells 169,011 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,011 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $167.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.