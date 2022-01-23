American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $93,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

NYSE AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

