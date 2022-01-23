American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.