Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

