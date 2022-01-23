AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. AMMO has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AMMO by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in AMMO by 22.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in AMMO by 28.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

