Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 289,219 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 571,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,467. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

