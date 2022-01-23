Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Position Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

