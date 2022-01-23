Anaconda Mining’s (ANX) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.
Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
