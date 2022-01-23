Anaconda Mining’s (ANX) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

