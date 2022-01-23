Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $721.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.27 million and the highest is $731.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,114. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.