Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

HITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 136,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,363. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

