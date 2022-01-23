Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $39.69 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

