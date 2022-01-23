Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.