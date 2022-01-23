Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CSII traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 335,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,802. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.