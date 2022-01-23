Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.95 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

