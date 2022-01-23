Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$2.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.61) and the highest is ($0.75). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $11.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

UAL stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 16,065,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 418.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 73.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

