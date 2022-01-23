Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.