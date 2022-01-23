Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

