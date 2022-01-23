Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target at $4.39

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTEGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 928,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.