Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IMAX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 832.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IMAX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

