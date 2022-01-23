Analysts Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Target Price at €9.95

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.14 ($11.52).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Leoni in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Leoni in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €9.26 ($10.52). 280,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.76 and its 200-day moving average is €13.21. The company has a market cap of $302.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leoni has a 12 month low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of €18.50 ($21.02).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.