Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,393. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

