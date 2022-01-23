Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.
In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,393. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
