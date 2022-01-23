Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $61.09

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEV stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,484,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,735. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPeng by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

