Analyzing Crescent Energy (CRGY) and The Competition

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crescent Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy Competitors 2159 10671 15364 548 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Crescent Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12% Crescent Energy Competitors -25.18% -3.50% 6.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $112.92 million -$165.34 million -30.00 Crescent Energy Competitors $5.66 billion -$653.62 million -3.96

Crescent Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

