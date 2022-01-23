Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.14 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $344.46 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,827,880 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

