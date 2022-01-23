Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,870 ($39.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,429.50 ($46.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,015.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,962.03. The firm has a market cap of £46.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). Insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.