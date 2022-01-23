Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.