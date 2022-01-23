ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $583.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

