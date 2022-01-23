Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.
APO stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
