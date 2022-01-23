Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

APO stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

