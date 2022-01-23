Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.