Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $63,091.20 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apria alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apria by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.