Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 845 ($11.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.53) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of APTD opened at GBX 548 ($7.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.90 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($10.07). The stock has a market cap of £313.45 million and a PE ratio of 41.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 604.70.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

