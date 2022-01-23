Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.