Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 543,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

