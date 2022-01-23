Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,028,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 493,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

