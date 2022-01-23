Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 315,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,487. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

