Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Raised to €136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

