Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.86.

AWI stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

