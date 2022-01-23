Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Down 3.8%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.