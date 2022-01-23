Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

