Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $157.25 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

