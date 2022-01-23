Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 111571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

