Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $109.32

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.32 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

