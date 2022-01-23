ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €720.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

