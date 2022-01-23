ATB Capital Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$91.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.77.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The firm has a market cap of C$677.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.