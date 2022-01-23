Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACBI stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $347,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

