AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $5.76 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

