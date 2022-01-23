Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

