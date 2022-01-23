Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 95,661 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

