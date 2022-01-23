Aviva PLC Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.