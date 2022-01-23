Aviva PLC Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

